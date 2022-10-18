Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KPOP, The Musical
Click Here for More on KPOP, The Musical

VIDEO: KPOP Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

KPOP The Musical is now in previews at The Circle in the Square Theatre and will officially open on November 20.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical appeared on Good Morning America today to perform "This Is My Korea."

The performance marked their broadcast television debut. Watch below!

KPOP The Musical is now in previews at The Circle in the Square Theatre. The musical will have its official opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Starring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, KPOP is a multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey.

Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design is by Peter Fitzgerald & Andrew Keister, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II & Suki Tsujimoto, Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.

KPOP
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.