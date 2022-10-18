Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lin-Manuel Miranda to Attend Beto O'Rourke Rally in Houston Today

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Attend Beto O'Rourke Rally in Houston Today

Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. will attend a rally for O’Rourke and Democratic Nominee for Attorney General Rochelle Garza.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. will attend a rally for Beto O'Rourke and Democratic Nominee for Attorney General Rochelle Garza in Houston today, October 18.

According to the event page, Beto and Rochelle will share their vision for bringing Texans together around the popular things that we want to accomplish: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor, restoring abortion access, keeping Texas kids safe in their classrooms and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

Learn more and register for the rally here.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

Theatre credits: In The Heights (2008); West Side Story - Broadway Revival (2009); Working (2012); Bring it On The Musical (2012); Merrily We Roll Along (2012); 21 Chump Street (2014); Tick, Tick... BOOM! (2014); Hamilton (2015); Camelot (2019); Freestyle Love Supreme (2019)

Television credits: The Sopranos (2007); Sesame Street (2009); House (2009); How I Met Your Mother (2009); The Electric Company (2010); Submissions Only (2010); Modern Family (2011); Smash (2013); Do Not Harm (2013); Freestyle Love Supreme (2014); Inside Amy Schumer (2016); Difficult People (2016); Saturday Night Live (2016); Drunk History (2016); Curb Your Enthusiasm (2017); DuckTales (2017); BoJack Horseman (2017); Bartlett Series (2018); Nina's World (2018); Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2019); Fosse/Verdon (2019); His Dark Materials (2019)

Film Credits: Sex & The City (2008); The Polar Bears (2012); The Odd Life of Timothy Green (2012); 200 Cartas (2013); Moana (2016); Speech & Debate (2017); Mary Poppins Returns (2018); Siempre, Luis (2020); We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020); In The Heights (2021); Vivo (2021); tick, tick...BOOM! (2021); Encanto (2021)

Music Credits: A Deeper Shade of Red/BTW Write Back (2007); In The Heights, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2008); West Side Story, 2009 Broadway Revival, Spanish Translations (2009); Merrily We Roll Along, New York Cast Recording (2012); Bring It On The Musical, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); 21 Chump Street, The Musical (2014); Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast Recording (2015); Love Make The World Go Round - Benefit Single with Jennifer Lopez (2016); Moana, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2016); The Hamilton Mixtape (2016); The Hamilton Instrumentals (2017); Almost Like Praying - Relief Single for Puerto Rico (2017); Hamildrops (2017); Mary Poppins Returns, Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (2018)

Book Credits: Hamilton: The Revolution (2016); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018)

Audiobook Credits: The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (2009); Aristotle and Dante Discover the Mysteries of the Universe (2013); Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018)


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet Gabriel Byrne of WALKING WITH GHOSTS, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet Gabriel Byrne of WALKING WITH GHOSTS, Beginning Previews Tonight!
October 18, 2022

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne returns to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name. Directed by Lonny Price, the limited engagement of Walking with Ghosts will begin previews tonight, October 18, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 27, at the Music Box Theatre.
Bender Leadership Academy Announces ARTSESSIBILITY Partnership with Pittsburgh CLO  Bender Leadership Academy Announces ARTSESSIBILITY Partnership with Pittsburgh CLO  
October 17, 2022

Today, at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, the Bender Leadership Academy announced a partnership with Pittsburgh CLO, known as ARTSESSIBILITY, a joint program aimed at teaching the performing arts to people with disabilities.
'Navajita Plateá' Noches De Bohemia & Friends, World-Renowned Gypsy Flamenco Band Makes LA Debut'Navajita Plateá' Noches De Bohemia & Friends, World-Renowned Gypsy Flamenco Band Makes LA Debut
October 17, 2022

Navajita Plateá, one of the most acclaimed and recognized gypsy flamenco bands on Spain's music scene make their Los Angeles debut on Saturday, November 5 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.
Fat Joe To Engage in Unguarded Conversation with Stephen A. Smith to Dissect His Memoir, The Book of JoseFat Joe To Engage in Unguarded Conversation with Stephen A. Smith to Dissect His Memoir, The Book of Jose
October 17, 2022

Grammy-nominated recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe announced that he will be sitting down with renowned journalist Stephen A. Smith for an unguarded conversation to dissect his memoir at The Apollo, this program is part of “The Next Movement”, Apollo’s Fall 2022 season. 
HAIRSPRAY On Sale At The Orpheum Theatre This FridayHAIRSPRAY On Sale At The Orpheum Theatre This Friday
October 17, 2022

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, returns to Minneapolis next year as part of the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season.