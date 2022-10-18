Lin-Manuel Miranda to Attend Beto O'Rourke Rally in Houston Today

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. will attend a rally for Beto O'Rourke and Democratic Nominee for Attorney General Rochelle Garza in Houston today, October 18.

According to the event page, Beto and Rochelle will share their vision for bringing Texans together around the popular things that we want to accomplish: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor, restoring abortion access, keeping Texas kids safe in their classrooms and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

Learn more and register for the rally here.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

