Videos You Missed This Week: PURPOSE, OPERATION MINCEMEAT, and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is very much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending March 21, 2025 with videos from Purpose, Operation Mincemeat, and more!

The company of Operation Mincemeat just celebrated opening night of their acclaimed new musical on Broadway at the Golden Theatre. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the full company! (more...)

Following her run as Mrs. Lovett in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, Annaleigh Ashford took on a new challenge: portraying the true-life story of a serial killer's daughter in the new television series Happy Face. Watch our interview with the Tony winner! (more...)

Natalie Venetia Belcon has been a star of Broadway Classics like Avenue Q, Rent, and Once On This Island. She also was a staple on TV sitcoms we all grew up loving. After an already epic career, she is receiving rave reviews and a Lortel Award for her role as Omara. We talk about her journey, her return to Broadway, and the amazing road she took to get here! (more...)

The 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize was recently given to U.S. playwright a.k. payne for their play Furlough's Paradise- a lyrical journey about grief, home, and survival. In this video, watch as payne breaks down their words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script. (more...)

Starting here, starting now we;ve got new highlights from the critically acclaimed new production of GYPSY starring six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald on Broadway. Watch McDaonald and the full cast in action in this video! (more...)

This video features Olivia Puckett who is currently understudying all five roles in the new limited engagement 12 week off-Broadway play, All Nighter. During the episode Olivia dives into her experience working alongside the all female cast plus the female director Jaki Bradley and female playwright Natalie Margolin. (more...)

Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere musical Take the Lead, which begins performances Saturday, March 29 ahead of a Sunday, April 6 opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse. Check out a sneak peek of 'Don't Get Too Close to Me' and 'Watch Me Move' in this video! (more...)

The company of Kimberly Belflower’s new play John Proctor is the Villain, including 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink, were welcomed to Shubert Alley by fans after their first performance on Broadway at the Booth Theatre. See photos and video! (more...)

Christopher Sieber loves playing boring people. But really! In his latest gig, the Broadway favorite stars as the lovable loser 'Ernest' in Death Becomes Her. Watch in this interview has he chats more about the joys of being Ernest. (more...)

Purpose is getting ready to celebrate it's opening night! Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and directed by Phylicia Rashad in her Broadway directorial debut, PURPOSE officially opens tonight, Monday, March 17, 2025, at the Helen Hayes Theater. Check out video highlights of the cast in action here. (more...)

What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages. Christopher Sieber is telling us all about his in this video. (more...)

Victoria Clark directs Love Life as a part of the 2025 New York City Center Encores! season. Watch in this video as the whole team chats more about the exciting new project and catch a sneak peek of the cast in action! (more...)

Operation Mincemeat's retro, 1940s-style marquee was unlit for first preview, as a result of President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade policies, but it was finally illuminated after last evening’s performance at the Golden Theatre. Check out a photo and video here! (more...)

Celebrate St. Patricks Day with Richard Ridge as he stops by Radio City Music Hall to get a lesson in Irish step dancing from Riverdance 30 company members Fergus and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick. Watch in this video! (more...)

The stars came out to celebrate Monday at the Hayes Theatre, where Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's new play Purpose celebrated its opening night. Watch in this video as we take you inside the opening night festivities. (more...)

Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Jenn Colella ('I Could Have Danced All Night'), Charles Busch ('Bill'), and Lillias White ('I'm Getting Along Right'). (more...)

Watch an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of NBC's The Irrational, starring Broadway alum Jesse L. Martin. In the episode, Alec and Rose go undercover in a community theater production of Little Shop of Horrors to try and solve an actor’s murder. (more...)

This morning Grammy Award-winning Mexican Pop Star Joy Huerta (of Jesse & Joy) and some cast members from the new Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves performed songs from the upcoming show. See photos here! (more...)

You can now get a first look video of Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone’ performing ‘Living It Up on Top’ in Hadestown Broadway. Check out the video here! (more...)

One of the most anticipated shows is BOOP! This all-new Broadway show tells the story of Betty Boop with music, choreography, and direction from an all-star lineup! Add an insane cast and it is a party. Coming back to Broadway is the one and only Erich Bergen. He tells us all about Boop in this video! (more...)

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB officially opens tonight, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Get your first look at the production in new video from the show! (more...)

Sadie Sink is getting ready to return to Broadway in John Proctor is the Villain, but fans need not wait until opening night to watch the stage and screen star in action! Sink stars in O'Dessa, now streaming on Hulu. (more...)

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess is getting ready to take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls. Watch in this video as he chats more about how he is preparing to step into Mary's shoes! (more...)

Ready to be turned upside down? Rehearsals are officially underway for the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW. What is the show all about? Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)