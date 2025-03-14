Exclusive: Back to BOOP! with Erich Bergen

Boop! is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We know Spring is here. Spring means all new Broadway Shows coming to NYC! One of the most anticipated shows is BOOP! This all-new Broadway show tells the story of Betty Boop with music, choreography, and direction from an all-star lineup! Add an insane cast and it is a party.
Coming back to Broadway is the one and only Erich Bergen. We all fell in love with Erich in Jersey Boys. Playing Bob Gaudio in the Jersey Boys movie is one heck of a gig. He turned that into an incredible run on “Madame Secretary,” and on Broadway in Chicago and Waitress! If that doesn’t inspire and exhaust you, during COVID, Erich became the go-to producer for virtual fundraisers and online shows. He has transitioned that to in-person events and now galas, awards, and a production company. Who else do you know on Broadway, starring in TV shows, and producing events with Barack Obama? Well Erich Bergen!
