Video: Olivia Puckett Shares Her Experience Working on the All-Female ALL NIGHTER

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, are thrilled to announce the latest episode of Survival Jobs, featuring the amazingly talented and insightful Olivia Puckett who is currently understudying all five roles in the new limited engagement 12 week off-Broadway play, All Nighter. During the episode Olivia dives into her experience working alongside the all female cast plus the female director Jaki Bradley and female playwright Natalie Margolin. Plus she shares her personal process of understudying so many different roles in one play.

Listeners will also get an inside look at Olivia’s survival job journeys including working as a nanny, receptionist, restaurant work and even her current survival job! The episode concludes with an engaging game called “Fill in the Lyric” based on some of the shows she has previously been a part of including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hanson and Motown the Musical, among others!

The episode opens with Jason and Samantha discussing the hit new Broadway play Purpose by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Phylicia Rashad.