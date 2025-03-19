Video: In Rehearsals for Encores! LOVE LIFE with Kate Baldwin & Brian Stokes Mitchell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"This is a show that I've loved for so long. I've been working on it for seven years! It's just so beautiful to be with this group of people," explained Victoria Clark. "And it all goes by so fast! Two weeks from now the whole thing will be over, so for me, its about the joy of being together in community and making something that we love."

The show she's talking about is Love Life, which she is directing as a part of the 2025 New York City Center Encores! season. Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. The musical was was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown. Now the cast is led by Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin, with John Edwards, Sara Jean Ford, Clarke Thorell, Andrea Rosa Guzman, and Christopher Jordan.

"Seeing this is so worthwhile because this is a piece that people have heard about but have most likely never seen," added Guest Music Director Rob Berman. "So now's the chance to see what it is- what's fabulous about it, what is remarkable about it, maybe also how it falls short from being an absolute classic! I think if you're a theatre lover, it's a must see."