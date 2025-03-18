Video: Christopher Sieber Is Finding Joy in Playing DEATH BECOMES HER's 'Boring' Character

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christopher Sieber loves playing boring people. But really! In his latest gig, the Broadway favorite stars as the lovable loser 'Ernest' in Death Becomes Her, now running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

"The hardest person to play onstage is a real person. Ernest is not funny... at all. He is so beige. Apparently, that's my niche now, because Trent Oliver [from The Prom] was the most boring person. That is funny to me! When you see the show, you'll notice that every single person on the stage is sparking... except for Ernest," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "He's the one thing that does not stand out, and because of that, he does stand out."

Sieber stars opposite the powerhouse duo that is Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in the acclaimed new musical. The love that the show is getting from audiences is not something he takes for granted.

"Everyone coming out of our show feels amazing and feels great, uplifted, satisfied, a relief... a release! I'm so grateful that I haven't heard from anyone that they don't like it. Everyone loves this show and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."