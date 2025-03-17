Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Jenn Colella, Lillias White & More

Spring is nearly here and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Jenn Colella ("I Could Have Danced All Night"), Charles Busch ("Bill"), and Lillias White ("I'm Getting Along Right"). Get your tickets today!

Jenn Colella

March 17 - 19, 2025

After her second sold-out New Year’s Eve show, come enjoy a low-key, intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big showstoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Charles Busch: My Leading Ladies

March 21 - 23, 2025

Tony Award nominated actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied at the piano by Jono Mainelli, the eclectic songbook will include the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.

Lillias White Album Release Concert- Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan

March 26 - 29, 2025

Join an album release concert from the legendary Lillias White! Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Music direction by Mathis Picard.

And that's not all! Check out the full March lineup at 54 Below.