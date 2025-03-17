Video: Learn to Dance Like the Irish with a Lesson from RIVERDANCE 30

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverdance is back in North American in 2025! The new anniversary production of the international Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will soon return to Radio City Music Hall for five performances only from Friday, March 28 through Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Following its stop in NYC, the show continues it North American Tour, with future stops coming up in Providence, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and more.

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy Award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

"For all of these artists, it's the pinnacle of their career to get to perform in New York City at Radio City Music Hall. You dream of that as a child. To be here and to get to do that... there's no words," Executive Producer and Associate Directer Pádraic Moyles told BroadwayWorld. "I think [Riverdance] resonates differently with everybody, but it resonates with everybody."