Exclusive: Jesse L. Martin Goes Undercover for Theater Murder Case in THE IRRATIONAL

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from tonight's episode of NBC's The Irrational, starring Broadway alum Jesse L. Martin. In "Suddenly Alec," the characters of Alec Mercer (Martin) and Rose (Karen David) go undercover to infiltrate a community theater production of Little Shop of Horrors to try and solve an actor’s murder. Joining the cast, however, may put them right in the killer’s crosshairs. The new episode airs tonight from 10-11p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

The Irrational follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer as he lends his unique expertise to high-stakes cases and mysteries. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him to work alongside varying clients ranging from the FBI to everyday people caught in perplexing situations desperate for answers. With the help of his trusted team and social-science experiments, Alec solves crimes and uncovers the truth to answer intriguing, and irrational, questions.

On Broadway, Martin is best known for starring in the original production of Jonathan Larson's Rent as Tom Collins, a role which he reprised for the film adaptation. Other Broadway credits include Timon of Athens,and The Government Inspector with Lainie Kazan. His most recent Broadway appearance was in the 2010 production of The Merchant of Venice. On television, he played Detective Ed Green on Law & Order, Scott Nichols in Smash, and Joe West in The Flash.