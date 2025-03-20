Video: Christopher Sieber Shares His Broadway Firsts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Did you know that Death Becomes Her marks Christopher Sieber's 13th Broadway show?! BroadwayWorld caught up with him in between shows to find out some more of his very own Broadway Firsts!

"My first role onstage was probably in 3rd grade. I played Colonel Cuddly in the Christmas pageant," he explained. "I heard laughter for the first time and I knew that was for me. So thank you, Colonel Cuddly!"