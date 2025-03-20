News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Christopher Sieber Shares His Broadway Firsts

Sieber is currently starring in Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

By: Mar. 20, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Did you know that Death Becomes Her marks Christopher Sieber's 13th Broadway show?! BroadwayWorld caught up with him in between shows to find out some more of his very own Broadway Firsts!

"My first role onstage was probably in 3rd grade. I  played Colonel Cuddly in the Christmas  pageant," he explained. "I heard laughter for the first time and I knew that was for me. So thank you, Colonel Cuddly!"

Watch in this video and find out even more about his latest gig here!






Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve Death Becomes Her Furious Long Sleeve
Buy a Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet Death Becomes Her Logo Magnet
Buy a Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass Death Becomes Her Bottoms Up Shot Glass
Buy a Death Becomes Her Unisex Purple Gaze Tee Death Becomes Her Unisex Purple Gaze Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos