Video: Inside Opening Night of PURPOSE on Broadway

The stars came out to celebrate Monday at the Hayes Theatre, where Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' new play Purpose celebrated its opening night. Directed by Phylicia Rashad, it stars features two-time Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Steppenwolf ensemble member Jon Michael Hill, Steppenwolf ensemble member and Co-Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Steppenwolf Ensemble member Alana Arenas, and Tony Award winner Kara Young.

"I think that Branden Jacobs-Jenkins has written a modern classic. The ability for him to put into words these profound thoughts that are beyond just pure drama... this is theological, spiritual, and to be able to put that into words is a rare gift," said Lennix on opening night. "Any attention that he gets for this will be well earned."

For decades, the influential Jasper family has been a pillar of Black American Politics: civil rights leaders, pastors and congressmen. But like all families, there are cracks and secrets just under the surface. When the youngest son Nazareth returns home with an uninvited friend in tow, the family is forced into a reckoning with itself, its faith and the legacies of Black political power and familial duty.

"Every time that we get to share a story onstage it feels like a great joy," added Young, who just joined the cast for Broadway. "Being with [this cast], I feel so honored."