Video: Merle Dandridge Performs 'Living It Up on Top' as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look video of Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone’ performing ‘Living It Up on Top’ in Hadestown Broadway. Check out the video here!



Hadestown is playing in it’s 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’