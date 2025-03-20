Video: Merle Dandridge Performs 'Living It Up on Top' as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ and more.
You can now get a first look video of Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone’ performing ‘Living It Up on Top’ in Hadestown Broadway. Check out the video here!
Hadestown is playing in it’s 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.