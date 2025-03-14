News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Tituss Burgess Can't Wait to Join OH, MARY!

Tituss will begin on March 18, 2025 for a limited 3-week engagement through April 6, 2025.

Tituss is back where he belongs! Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess is getting ready to take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls, following three-time Emmy-Nominee Betty Gilpin and playwright Cole Escola 

"What I've come to realize is that it's just a very good play. It's very well written with wonderful structure," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I'm so elated. It's rare that a play comes along that allows for the fullness of what I offer and house. "

Burgess returns to the Broadway stage following his work in musicals Moulin Rouge!, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, and many more.

Watch in this video as he chats more about how he is preparing to step into Mary's shoes!






