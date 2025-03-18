Photos: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Pop Up Concert from Co-Composer Joy Huerta

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This morning Grammy Award-winning Mexican Pop Star Joy Huerta (of Jesse & Joy) and some cast members from the new Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves performed songs from the upcoming show. Huerta serves as the co-composer for Real Women Have Curves alongside Benjamin Velez.



Aline Mayagoitia greeted the crowd at The James Earl Jones Theatre to introduce Joy Huerta and then joined her to perform “If I Were A Bird.” Huerta next performed the Jesse & Joy hit song “¡Corre!” To close the show, Aline Mayagoitia, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Elisa Galindez, Ariana Burks, and Shadia Fairuz joined Joy to perform the show’s title number “Real Women Have Curves.”



Real Women Have Curves begins performances at The James Earl Jones Theatre on April 1 ahead of an opening night on April 27.



Also just announced today - Fans of Joy Huerta can use code JOY when purchasing premium tickets to the Saturday April 5, 2025 8:00 PM performance of Real Women Have Curves to access special tickets that include a post-show meet and greet with Joy Huerta following the show.