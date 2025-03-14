Videos You Missed This Week: FLOYD COLLINS, OH, MARY! and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is verry much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending March 14, 2025 with videos from Oh, Mary!, Floyd Collins, and more!

Six-time Emmy Award-nominated actor Tituss Burgess is getting ready to take over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ in the acclaimed comedy, Oh, Mary! Burgess is the third actor to don the infamous bratty curls. Watch in this video as he chats more about how he is preparing to step into Mary's shoes! (more...)

Operation Mincemeat's retro, 1940s-style marquee was unlit for first preview, as a result of President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade policies, but it was finally illuminated after last evening’s performance at the Golden Theatre. Check out a photo and video here! (more...)

A Pulitzer Prize-winning play is now onstage at Dallas Theater Center! Eboni Booth's Primary Trust -a story of friendship, healing, and small chances- is now in performances at Bryant Hall. At the helm is Sasha Maya Ada, who just checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the production. Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

One of the most anticipated shows is BOOP! This all-new Broadway show tells the story of Betty Boop with music, choreography, and direction from an all-star lineup! Add an insane cast and it is a party. Coming back to Broadway is the one and only Erich Bergen. He tells us all about Boop in this video! (more...)

In this video, The Play That Goes Wrong understudy extraordinaire Damien Brett breaks down how he manages doing quintuple understudy duty as Trevor, Robert, Jonathan, Dennis, and Max. (more...)

Guests at the Orpheum Theatre had something very special to celebrate on Monday night. The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, officially opened off-Broadway. The musical dives deep into previously unreleased material from the late, great musical theatre icon. Go inside the big night in this video. (more...)

Tennessee Williams is back onstage in New York City. Following sold-out runs in London’s West End, a revival of Tennessee Williams’s A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and starring Oscar nominee Paul Mescal. Watch in this video as we take you inside opening night with the full company. (more...)

Tonight, Monday, March 10, Lincoln Center Theater will celebrate the opening night of Ibsen’s GHOSTS, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. Get a first look at footage here! (more...)

Broadway will be singing a new ballad this spring! Lincoln Center Theater continues its 40th anniversary season with the Broadway premiere of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins. Watch in this video as the company chats more about what audiences can expect! (more...)

New York City Children’s Theater is now presenting the world premiere of The Pocket Park Kids, the story of neighborhood kids coming together to save a neglected city park. With original music, puppetry, and an inspiring message about sustainability, the play highlights how 'small people can get big things done.' Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

A whole lot of feminine energy is heading to the James Earl Jones Theatre just in time for Women's History Month! Real Women Have Curves, a new musical based on the play that inspired the beloved film, is getting ready to begin Broadway previews. Watch in this video as we check in with the cast and watch previews of 'Make It Work,' 'Flying Away,' 'Already Know You,' and the title song. (more...)

You can now get a first look at Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’ performing ‘Way Down Hadestown’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets! (more...)

In just days, Vape! The Grease Parody, will be presented in a one-night-only, star-studded benefit concert Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30PM at The Town Hall. Watch an exclusive sneak peek of 'Green Lightning' and 'Blandy' in this video. (more...)

Previews are about to begin Broadway's most adorable new show- Boop! The Musical. The iconic Betty Boop comes to life onstage at the Broadhurst Theatre beginning March 11, 2025. What is the show all about? Watch as the cast unpacks their roles in this video. (more...)

If you love musical theatre, you know our next guest! She is a Broadway legend, three time Tony nominee, and a Drama Desk Award winner!. If I hear her sing “I Am There” from Elegies, I will burst into tears. That's right! You know who I am talking about... Carolee Carmello is here! Watch the full interview in this video. (more...)

It's almost time for Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, a musical with book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Watch in this video as he chats more about what audiences can expect from the sound of Floyd Collins. (more...)

Tonight, George Clooney and company took their first Broadway bow in Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by Mr. Clooney and Grant Heslov at the historic Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Check out photos and video of the play's Broadway debut! (more...)

A different kind of Uncle Vanya is coming to the Lucille Lortel Theatre. This spring Andrew Scott is bringing his Olivier Award-winning, one-man Vanya to New York City. Watch as he discusses bringing the play across the pond in this video. (more...)

Pirates! The Penzance Musical is a reimagined version of the 1879 operetta that begins previews on April 4 ahead of an April 24 opening at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Watch in this video as we check in with the whole company during a break from rehearsals. (more...)