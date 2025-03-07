Exclusive: Sneak Peek of GREASE Parody, VAPE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In just days, Vape! The Grease Parody, will be presented in a one-night-only, star-studded benefit concert Tuesday, March 11 at 7:30PM at The Town Hall. Vape! will star Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Sandy; James Carpinello as Danny; Ann Harada as Jan; Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman as Rizzo; Aisha Jackson as Frenchie; Joel Perez as Kenickie; and Jelani Remy as Sonny, Rachel Dratch as Teen Angel and Amy Spanger as Marty.

The special event will be hosted by Seth Rudetsky and directed by Jack Plotnick. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Entertainment Community Fund.



Vape! is a hilarious send-up of the iconic and timeless musical Grease. The show pokes loving fun at all the wonderful moments, sexual innuendos, outrageous characters, rivalries and secret romances from the original, while taking a satirical look at the state of youth culture today, which may have evolved, but never really changes.