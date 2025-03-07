News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Daniel Breaker as 'Hermes' Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' in HADESTOWN

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ and more.

By: Mar. 07, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’ performing ‘Way Down Hadestown’ in Hadestown on Broadway.
 
Hadestown is playing in it’s 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’

 In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Hadestown intertwines two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a dark, industrialized underworld that feels part jazz club, part dystopian factory, the musical blends folk and jazz with poetic lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between hope and despair. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

 


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin Hadestown Red Flower Enamel Pin
Buy a Hadestown Guitar Ornament Hadestown Guitar Ornament
Buy a Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo Hadestown Flower Hoodie with Sleeve Logo
Buy a Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee Hadestown Wait For Me Unisex Tee
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos