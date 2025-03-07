Video: Daniel Breaker as 'Hermes' Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' in HADESTOWN

You can now get a first look at Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes’ performing ‘Way Down Hadestown’ in Hadestown on Broadway.



Hadestown is playing in it’s 6th year on Broadway starring Carlos Valdes as ‘Orpheus,’ Hailey Kilgore as ‘Eurydice,’ Merle Dandridge as ‘Persephone,’ Tom Hewitt as ‘Hades,’ and Daniel Breaker as ‘Hermes.’

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Hadestown intertwines two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone. Set in a dark, industrialized underworld that feels part jazz club, part dystopian factory, the musical blends folk and jazz with poetic lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between hope and despair. Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



