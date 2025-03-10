Video: Billy Crudup, Ella Beatty and More in GHOSTS at LCT

Tonight, Monday, March 10, Lincoln Center Theater will celebrate the opening night of Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien, at the Mitzi E. Newhouse. Get a first look at footage here!



Ghosts features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. The production sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.

After several years abroad, Helena Alving’s (Lily Rabe) son, Oswald (Levon Hawke), has returned home. He carries with him a terrifying secret. Ibsen’s Ghosts is a devastating moral thriller in which ideas of love, duty and family are mercilessly put to the test. This new version, written by one of Ireland’s leading playwrights, Mark O’Rowe, and directed by Jack O’Brien, grabs you by the throat from the outset and refuses to let go – all the way to its electrifying climax.