Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Breaks Down the Music of FLOYD COLLINS

It's almost time for Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway premiere of Floyd Collins, a musical with book, additional lyrics and direction by Tina Landau and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel.

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.

Playing Floyd is Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan, who is quick to admit his admiration for Guettel's score. "It's set in Kentucky, it's so beautiful and strange and it's just got so many different colors that you don't normally hear in musical theater," he explained. "I think [Adam] really captures the spirit of this place and the people and the confusion and the excitement and all those emotions."