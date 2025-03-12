Video: Jeremy Jordan Says FLOYD COLLINS Is an 'Incredible Challenge'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway will be singing a new ballad this spring! Lincoln Center Theater continues its 40th anniversary season with the Broadway premiere of Tina Landau and Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins. The production comes over three decades after it first ran off-Broadway in 1996.

"I think our goal was to both honor what we did, and to know that we both made something that we don't quite understand how... but to know that it worked in its own way," explained Tina during a break from rehearsals. "But we also want to apply our own grown, experienced selves to looking at the question of how we might make it stronger."

Floyd Collins is based on the true story of a cave explorer in Kentucky, 1925. While chasing a dream of fame and fortune by turning Sand Cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he gets trapped 200 feet underground. Alone but for sporadic contact with the outside world, including his brother Homer, Floyd fights for his sanity – and, ultimately, his life – as the rescue effort above explodes into the first genuine media circus.

The cast is led by Broadway favorite Jeremy Jordan in the title role. "It's been an incredible challenge, but in the greatest of ways," he explained. "I definitely am more interested in being challenged than to pull material up and elevate it. I have to elevate myself to the material- that's what I'm attempting to do in this show!"