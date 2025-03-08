Video: Andrew Scott Is Bringing His Kind of Chekhov to New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A different kind of Uncle Vanya is coming to the Lucille Lortel Theatre. This spring Andrew Scott is bringing his Olivier Award-winning, one-man Vanya to New York City.

"It's a bit of a mad experiment, but it's a really rewarding one," Scott told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's so funny and so beautiful. I think it's still incredibly prescient."

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

"I think when people think of Chekhov, they think, sad people in period costumes," he added. "This is nothing like that. It's incredibly sexy. He is such a funny satirist. I think he's really beautiful and such a humanist. I think we need a voice like his in these current days. he has such incredible compassion."