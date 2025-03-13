Video: Sasha Maya Ada Unpacks PRIMARY TRUST at Dallas Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Pulitzer Prize-winning play is now onstage at Dallas Theater Center! Eboni Booth's Primary Trust -a story of friendship, healing, and small chances- is now in performances at Bryant Hall. At the helm is Sasha Maya Ada, who just checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to tell us all about the production.

"I think Eboni has created quite a musical piece about being able to find some stillness and grace, and has somehow encapsulated what it is to be seen and to be accepted," she explained. "There's something really beautiful about it being like a breath of fresh air at the end."

Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. For 15 years his life has been the same: by day, he works at a bookstore, in the evening, he drinks mai tais with his friend Bert. When the bookstore shuts down, Kenneth is forced out of his comfort zone to face a world he has long avoided — with transformative and heart-warming results. Primary Trust is a touching story of new beginnings, old friends, and finding the courage to see the world for the first time.