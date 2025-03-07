Video: Carolee Carmello Is Having a Great Adventure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! If you love musical theatre, you know our next guest! She is a Broadway legend, three time Tony nominee, and a Drama Desk Award winner!. If I hear her sing “I Am There” from Elegies, I will burst into tears. That's right! You know who I am talking about... Carolee Carmello is here!

We know her from over a dozen Broadway shows, but currently she is spreading joy across the country in the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo. I can not wait to see it in Detroit this month! If you are around the country and need a dose of feel good musical magic, this is your show.

Carolee Carmello is a three-time Tony nominee and has appeared in 16 Broadway musicals: Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate, The Addams Family (Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination), Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), Lestat (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, City of Angels, Falsettos, Scandalous (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Urinetown, Sister Act, two revivals of 1776, and most recently the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: john & jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Hello Again (Obie Award), A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, Elegies and the critically-acclaimed, immersive Sweeney Todd. Ms. Carmello has toured with Les Misérables, Big River, Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! and her concert appearances have taken her across America and Europe, including engagements at Lincoln Center, Town Hall and Carnegie Hall.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon: