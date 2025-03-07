Video: Inside Rehearsals for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A whole lot of feminine energy is heading to the James Earl Jones Theatre. Real Women Have Curves, a new musical based on the play that inspired the beloved film, is getting ready to begin Broadway previews. At the helm is director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

"The fact that I get to pay homage and honor my mother, who is an immigrant and a seamstress... it doesn't get as personal as that," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge during a break from rehearsals.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

"This is a story that uplifts and celebrates women specifically... women of all shapes and sizes," added Tatianna Córdoba, who plays Ana. "I think all of us in the cast relate to these stories so much. It's hard not to want to put every ounce of our hard work and effort into this- more than any other project that we've worked on."