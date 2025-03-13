Video: Inside Opening Night of THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Guests at the Orpheum Theatre had something very special to celebrate on Monday night. The new musical, The Jonathan Larson Project, officially opened off-Broadway. The musical dives deep into previously unreleased material from the late, great musical theatre icon. The musical is a world premiere that celebrates the dozens of unheard songs, unfinished and unproduced musicals, and pop songs found in files and boxes when the visionary writer of Rent died suddenly at the age of 35 in 1996.

"The fact that there is that much more opportunity for people to acquaint themselves with his genius and his heart, brain, soul, his music... I think is really special," said original Rent star Anthony Rapp.

"I've been feeling Jonathan in the room with us this entire time, and I'm feeling him especially tonight," added Adam Chanler-Berat, who stars in the new musical. "I think he would be really proud of what we made."

Watch as we take you inside opening night in this video.