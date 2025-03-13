Video: Paul Mescal and Company Celebrate Opening Night of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tennessee Williams is back onstage in New York City. Following sold-out runs in London’s West End, a revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and starring Oscar nominee Paul Mescal alongside Patsy Ferran and Anjana Vasan, is now playing at BAM for a limited run.

When a desperate Blanche unexpectedly visits Stella and Stanley, her estranged sister and brother-in-law, she brings with her a complicated past that ignites a smoldering tension within the walls of the stifling New Orleans apartment. Stanley stalks the truths that Blanche so desperately wants to keep buried and soon, Blanche’s meticulously constructed facade begins to crack, offering an intimate and compelling picture of darker currents pulsating underneath. As reality and illusion collide, a violent conflict rises to the surface that changes their lives forever.

"We've been thinking and percolating on this play for two years," Mescal told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It allows us to go into an opening night with full confidence. Whatever people say about it, I think this is the best iteration of this production that we have done as a company. I feel like we are finishing it with a bang, where we know these characters much better than we did when we first started at the Almeida."