Kathryn Adeline to Star as Lorraine Baines in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Tour

Kathryn Adeline will assume the role of Lorraine Baines in the North American Tour of Back to the Future: The Musical starting February 24 in Baltimore, MD. Zan Berube will play her final tour performance as Lorraine Baines in Ft. Myers, FL on February 22. Back to the Future: The Musical is currently on tour across North America with announced destinations listed at BackToTheFutureMusical.com.
As of February 24, the tour will feature David Josefsberg as Doc Brown, Lucas Hallauer as Marty McFly, Mike Bindeman as George McFly, Kathryn Adeline as Lorraine Baines, Cartreze Tucker as Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry, Nathaniel Hackmann as Biff Tannen, Luke Antony Neville as Principal Strickland and Sophia Yacap as Jennifer Parker. Rounding out the company are Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Zachary Bigelow, Brittany Bohn, Jenny Dalrymple, Steven Eckloff, Jillian Hope Ferguson, Abbey Friedmann, Anthony J. Gasbarre, III, Braden Allen King, Alexis Lilley, Tay Marquise, Gio Martinez, Lilliana Rodriguez, Brendan Sheehan, and Ross Thompson. Cast headshots and bios are available here.
The Broadway and West End show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film brings the cinematic classic to the stage. Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.