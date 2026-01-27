CHICAGO to Host Post-Show Talkback with Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney

Chicago on Broadway will host a post-show conversation and Q&A with upcoming “Roxie Hart” Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney (SIX). All audience members who have tickets to the Tuesday, February 3 @ 7pm performance are invited to stay after the curtain for this post-show event.

Whitney Leavitt is an actress and performer, and one of the breakout stars of Hulu's hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” She was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC's “Dancing with the Stars” and can soon be seen starring in the film All for Love, which she also executive produced. Chicago marks Leavitt's Broadway debut. A lifelong dancer, Leavitt earned a BFA in Dance from Brigham Young University and later rediscovered her passion during “Dancing with the Stars.”

Dylan Mulvaney is an actress, comedian, and New York Times best-selling author who is best known for her viral Days of Girlhood series. She will appear in SIX on Broadway beginning Feb 16. Theatre: The Least Problematic Woman in the World (Lortel Theatre), The Drowsy Chaperone(Carnegie Hall), The Book of Mormon (National Tour), Day 365 LIVE!(The Rainbow Room), We Aren't Kids Anymore (West End), F*GHAG(Edinburgh Fringe). TV: “The Buccaneers” (Apple). Dylan is a graduate of CCM Musical Theatre.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long,lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, CSAand Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.