Photo: ALADDIN Welcomes New Cast Members Rodney Ingram and Ryan Gregory Thurman Tonight

Ryan Gregory Thurman has joined the company of Aladdin on Broadway as Babkak beginning performances tonight, Tuesday, February 3. Tonight also marks the first performance of Rodney Ingram in the title role. Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) and Michael Schimmele (Babkak) played their final performances Sunday, February 1.

(Babkak) is making his Broadway debut with Aladdin. Tour credits include: Elf the Musical, After Midnight. Regional credits include productions at Paper Mill Playhouse, PCLO, Cape Playhouse, Riverside Theatre, The Neon Coven.

ABOUT Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan and Busan, South Korea.

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.