 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 13

Tickets for the new performances are on sale now!

By: Jan. 26, 2026
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 13 Image

Chicago on Broadway has released a new block of tickets through September 13, 2026. Tickets are on sale now. 

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, beginning Monday, February 2nd, Chicago will welcome M. Kilgore as “Mary Sunshine” along with new ensemble members Austin DunnDanielle Marie GonzalezChristopher Kelley and Jeff Sullivan.

Also returning to the cellblock at that same performance are Greg Hildreth as “Amos Hart” and ensemble members Tia Altinay and Chelsea James. Now playing at the Ambassador Theatre, Chicago will celebrate 30 years on Broadway this year.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred EbbChicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Kate Baldwin as Roxie Hart, Robyn Hurder as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Alex Newell as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach BravoDavid BushmanMax ClaytonJennifer DunneJessica ErnestArian KeddellJames T. LaneMarty LawsonJoseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon MooreDrew NellessenCelina NightengaleKristen Faith OeiDenny PaschallMikayla RenfrowSean SamuelsSamantha Sturm.

Produced by Barry and Fran WeisslerChicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann ReinkingChicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos