The 2023 Olivier Award Nominations Are Announced
My Neighbour Totoro leads the way with nine nominations at this year’s awards.
The Olivier Award Nominations for 2023 have been announced!
The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, celebrates the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on on Sunday 2 April. Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.
Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours. Here are this year's nominations.
Best New Play
For Black Boys Who have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, The Royal Court Downstairs
Patriots, Almeida Theatre
Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
To Kill A Mockingbird
Mastercard Best New Musical
The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Standing At The Sky's Edge
Sylvia, The Old Vic
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Cunard Best Revival
The Crucible, National Theatre
GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre
A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
My Fair Lady, London Coliseum
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Sister Act, Eventim Apollo
South Pacific, Sadlers Wells
Noel Coward Award For Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium
My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre
One Woman Show, Ambassadors Theatre
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
Will Keen for Patriots, Almeida Theatre
Elliot Levey for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It, @sohoplace
Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre
Sharon Small for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre
Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Beverley Knight for Sylvia, The Old Vic
Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sharif Afifi for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Peter Polycarpou for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Clive Rowe for Sister Act, Eventim Apollo
Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Sadler's Wells
Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Miri Mesika for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Best Actress
Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Janet McTeer for Phaedra, National Theatre
Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green, National Theatre
Best Actor
Tom Hollander for Patriots, Almeida Theatre
Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
David Tennant for Good, Harold Pinter Theatre
Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Justin Martin for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Best Costume Design
Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre
Hugh Durrant for Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium
Jean Paul Gaulthier for Jean Paul Gaulthier Fashion Freak Show, Roundhouse
Kimie Nakono for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design
Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
David Jazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse
Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic
Richard Hawley & Tom Deering for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Gillian Lynne Award For Best Theatre Choreographer
Matt Cole for Newsies, Troubodour Wembley Park
Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Kate Prince for Sylvia, The Old Vic
Basil Twist for puppetry direction in My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre
Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre
Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk, The London Palladium
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre
Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre
Tim Lutkin for The Crucible, National Theatre
Best Family Show
Blippi The Musical, Apollo
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, Southbank Centre
Midsummer Mechanicals, Shakespeare's Globe
The Smartest Giant In Town, St Martin's Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum
William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House
TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production
Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre
Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Sibyl at Barbican Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler's Wells
Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler's Wells
Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House
Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler's Wells
Best New Dance Production
Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler's Wells
Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre
Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre
Age Is A Feeling, Soho Theatre
Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
The P Word, Bush Theatre
Paradise Now!, Bush Theatre
Two Palestinians Go Dogging, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre
As previously announced, Dame Arlene Phillips has been awarded this years Special Award, and Sir Derek Jacobi receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.