The 2023 Olivier Award Nominations Are Announced

The Olivier Award Nominations for 2023 have been announced!

The biggest night in theatre, the Olivier Awards, celebrates the brightest and best of London's world-leading theatre industry with a starry ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall on on Sunday 2 April. Globally renowned stage and screen actor Hannah Waddingham, a three-time Olivier Award nominee herself and Primetime Emmy winner for her role in hit television series Ted Lasso, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre, and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours. Here are this year's nominations.

Best New Play

For Black Boys Who have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, The Royal Court Downstairs

Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

To Kill A Mockingbird

Mastercard Best New Musical

The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Sylvia, The Old Vic

Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Cunard Best Revival

The Crucible, National Theatre

GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Jerusalem, Apollo Theatre

A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

My Fair Lady, London Coliseum

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

South Pacific, Sadlers Wells

Noel Coward Award For Best Entertainment or Comedy Play

Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium

My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?), Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre

One Woman Show, Ambassadors Theatre

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mark Akintimehin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh & Kaine Lawrence for For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

Will Keen for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Elliot Levey for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

David Moorst for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Sule Rimi for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Rose Ayling-Ellis for As You Like It, @sohoplace

Pamela Nomvete for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Caroline Quentin for Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre

Sharon Small for GOOD, Harold Pinter Theatre

Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Beverley Knight for Sylvia, The Old Vic

Maimuna Memon for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Liza Sadovy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Marisha Wallace for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sharif Afifi for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Peter Polycarpou for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Clive Rowe for Sister Act, Eventim Apollo

Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Alon Moni Aboutboul for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Julian Ovenden for South Pacific, Sadler's Wells

Andrew Rannells for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre

Anoushka Lucas for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Miri Mesika for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Faith Omole for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Best Actress

Jodie Comer for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Janet McTeer for Phaedra, National Theatre

Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green, National Theatre

Best Actor

Tom Hollander for Patriots, Almeida Theatre

Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

David Tennant for Good, Harold Pinter Theatre

Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Rebecca Frecknall for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Robert Hastie for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Justin Martin for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Bartlett Sher for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Best Costume Design

Frankie Bradshaw for Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre

Hugh Durrant for Jack & The Beanstalk, London Palladium

Jean Paul Gaulthier for Jean Paul Gaulthier Fashion Freak Show, Roundhouse

Kimie Nakono for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

d&b audiotechnik Award for Best Sound Design

Bobby Aitken for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Drew Levy for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Ben & Max Ringham for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

David Jazbek, Jamshied Sharifi & Andrea Grody for The Band's Visit, Donmar Warehouse

Joe Hisaishi & Will Stuart for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Daniel Kluger & Nathan Koci for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Young Vic

Richard Hawley & Tom Deering for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Gillian Lynne Award For Best Theatre Choreographer

Matt Cole for Newsies, Troubodour Wembley Park

Lynne Page for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Kate Prince for Sylvia, The Old Vic

Basil Twist for puppetry direction in My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Miriam Buether for To Kill A Mockingbird, Gielgud Theatre

Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Ben Stones for Standing At The Sky's Edge, National Theatre

Mark Walters for Jack And The Beanstalk, The London Palladium

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Natasha Chivers for Prima Facie, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lee Curran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre

Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro, Barbican Theatre

Tim Lutkin for The Crucible, National Theatre

Best Family Show

Blippi The Musical, Apollo

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, Southbank Centre

Midsummer Mechanicals, Shakespeare's Globe

The Smartest Giant In Town, St Martin's Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Sinéad Campbell-Wallace for her performance in Tosca by English National Opera at London Coliseum

William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Antony McDonald for his design of Alcina at Royal Opera House

TAIT Award for Best New Opera Production

Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Least Like The Other by Irish National Opera and Royal Opera at Royal Opera House - Linbury Theatre

Peter Grimes by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House

Sibyl at Barbican Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Manuel Liñán for his choreography of ¡VIVA! at Sadler's Wells

Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler's Wells

Raquel Meseguer Zafe for her dramaturgy of Ruination by Lost Dog at Royal Opera House

Catrina Nisbett for her performance in Family Honour by Spoken Movement at Sadler's Wells

Best New Dance Production

Light Of Passage by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

Pasionaria by La Veronal at Sadler's Wells

Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)

Triptych (The Missing Door, The Lost Room, And The Hidden Floor) by Peeping Tom at Barbican Theatre

Unusual Rigging Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre

Age Is A Feeling, Soho Theatre

Blackout Songs, Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

The P Word, Bush Theatre

Paradise Now!, Bush Theatre

Two Palestinians Go Dogging, Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at The Royal Court Theatre

As previously announced, Dame Arlene Phillips has been awarded this years Special Award, and Sir Derek Jacobi receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Olivier Awards will take place on Sunday 2 April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.