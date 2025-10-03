LIBERATION to Present $30 Under 30 Ticket Offer, Plus Rush and Lottery

Learn how to purchase discounted tickets here!
A special $30 Under 30 ticket offer will be presented for preview performances of Liberation, the new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White. Rush and lottery tickets for preview performances are also now available. The production will open October 28, 2025 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Previews for the 14-week limited engagement will begin on October 8, 2025.
Beginning today, Liberation will offer $30 tickets to those under 30 years old, valid for performances from October 8, 2025 through October 26, 2025. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office at the James Earl Jones Theatre, or through Telecharge using code LBUNDER30. Online orders will be held at the box office and must be picked up with a photo ID with birthdate. Purchasers must be less than 30 years old to use this promotion, limit of two tickets per order. This offer is subject to availability and blackouts may apply.
Rush tickets can be purchased online and in person at the box office for preview performances only. Digital rush tickets are $45 per ticket, up to two tickets per person, and available to purchase at 11:00 AM on the day of the performance at rush.telecharge.com. In-person rush tickets are $39 per ticket, up to two tickets per person, and available to purchase at 10:00 AM (Monday-Saturday) or 12:00 PM (Sunday) on the day of the performance at the James Earl Jones Box Office. All rush tickets are first come, first served and subject to availability.
Lottery tickets are also available online for preview performances only. Tickets are priced at $50 per ticket, up to two tickets per person. The lottery is available to enter from 12:00 AM two days before the requested performance at rush.telecharge.com. Winners are drawn at 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM two days before the performance. Lottery tickets are subject to availability.
Tickets are on sale now at Telecharge, by phone at 212-239-6200, and at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.
Liberation stars the original Off-Broadway company of Liberation, who were honored by both the Drama Desk and the NY Drama Critic's Circle for Best Ensemble Performance. The Wall Street Journal hailed the cast for their “uniformly terrific” performances.
The production stars Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.
1970s, Ohio. Lizzie gathers a group of women to talk about changing their lives, and the world. What follows is a necessary, messy, and bitingly funny exploration of what it means to be free, and to be a woman.
In Liberation, Lizzie's daughter steps into her mother's memory—into the unfinished revolution she once helped ignite—and searches the past to find the answer for herself.