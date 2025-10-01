Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC

Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee

Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6.



Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.

Bethany Pettigrew and Kevin Zak will serve as creative consultant and script consultant to the production, respectively. Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as Executive Producers.

Learn more about the show from Lake himself!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski