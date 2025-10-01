 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC

Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets will play through January 18, 2026.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6.

Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions. 

Bethany Pettigrew and Kevin Zak will serve as creative consultant and script consultant to the production, respectively. Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as Executive Producers. 

Learn more about the show from Lake himself!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC Image

Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC Image

Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC Image

Up on the Marquee: ROB LAKE MAGIC Image



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Aladdin
79 ratings

Aladdin
Kowalski
No ratings yet

Kowalski
The Book of Mormon
81 ratings

The Book of Mormon
The Outsiders
91 ratings

The Outsiders

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos