Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals

THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS begins performances on Friday, October 24.

By: Oct. 06, 2025
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Seat of Our Pants, the world premiere musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth.

Adapted by Obie Award winner Ethan Lipton, choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, this new musical about age-old problems tells the twisting, often absurd story of the Antrobus family, who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us.

The cast includes Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Shuler Hensley, Tony nominees Damon Daunno and Micaela Diamond, and more (listed below).

The Seat of Our Pants begins performances on Friday, October 24 and officially opens on Thursday, November 13. The irreverently funny new musical will run through Sunday, November 30.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Micaela Diamond (foreground) and the company

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
The company

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Ruthie Ann Miles

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Nat Lopez, Ally Bonino, Bill Buell, David Ryan Smith, Andy Grotelueschen, Allison Ann Kelly, Ben Beckley, and Geena Quintos

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Shuler Hensley and Micaela Diamond

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Ally Bonino

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Ruthie Ann Miles, David Ryan Smith, and the company

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Micaela Diamond

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Michael Lepore, Nat Lopez and David Ryan Smith

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
The company

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Ally Bonino and Ruth E. Sternberg (foreground) and the company

Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals Image
Micaela Diamond



