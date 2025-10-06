Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Seat of Our Pants, the world premiere musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth.

Adapted by Obie Award winner Ethan Lipton, choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, this new musical about age-old problems tells the twisting, often absurd story of the Antrobus family, who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us.

The cast includes Tony winners Ruthie Ann Miles and Shuler Hensley, Tony nominees Damon Daunno and Micaela Diamond, and more (listed below).

The Seat of Our Pants begins performances on Friday, October 24 and officially opens on Thursday, November 13. The irreverently funny new musical will run through Sunday, November 30.