Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of LIBERATION

Previews for the 14-week limited engagement will begin on October 8, 2025.
Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on October 28, 2025 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.
Wohl shared, "It's been in my heart for 15 years, maybe. A lot of false starts, but I felt like it was something I had to say. It was no question of whether I would write it or not." She went on to say, "It's really been thrilling. To get this time together again with Whitney to go deeper, and explore these characters on a deeper level... I'm the writer so I don't have to be there all the time, but I've been coming all day every day because I just treasure being in the presence of these artists."
The production stars Tony Award nominee Betsy Aidem as Margie, Audrey Corsa as Dora, Kayla Davion as Joanne, Susannah Flood as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio as Isidora, Charlie Thurston as Bill, and Adina Verson as Susan. Understudies are Leeanne Hutchison, Matt E. Russell, and Kedren Spencer.
Liberation is a funny, time-bending, and deeply moving new play that brings to life a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather in the basement of the local Y for a weekly consciousness-raising group—as they find their place in a new wave of feminism taking hold around them. While their candid conversations unfold with humor, heart, and vulnerability, the play explores how everyday moments spark lasting change. Interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood, Liberation becomes a heartfelt exploration of memory, identity, and the enduring power of women speaking their truths.