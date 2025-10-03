Video: In Rehearsals with the Company of LIBERATION

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Following its award-winning world premiere earlier this year, Liberation, a new play by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl, and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will open on October 28, 2025 on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production comes to Broadway following its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company, where it earned ecstatic reviews and won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

Wohl shared, "It's been in my heart for 15 years, maybe. A lot of false starts, but I felt like it was something I had to say. It was no question of whether I would write it or not." She went on to say, "It's really been thrilling. To get this time together again with Whitney to go deeper, and explore these characters on a deeper level... I'm the writer so I don't have to be there all the time, but I've been coming all day every day because I just treasure being in the presence of these artists."