Photos: Meet the Cast of Rajiv Joseph's ARCHDUKE at Roundabout

Next up at Roundabout Theatre Company is the New York premiere of Archduke by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Tony and Obie Award-winner Darko Tresnjak. Archduke will feature Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko” and Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko”. They join previously announced Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”. Celeste Ciulla, Tom Holcomb, Evan Paul Silverstein round out the cast as the understudies.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Alexander Dodge, costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Matthew Richards, sound design by Drama Desk Award-winner Jane Shaw, hair, wig & make-up design by Drama Desk Award-nominee Tom Watson and fight direction by Rocio Mendez.

This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski