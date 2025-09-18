Photos: The Cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's QUEENS Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens recently met the press ahead of the show's first performance next month. Martyna Majok’s newly imagined version of Queens will begin performances on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 and open Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at NY City Center Stage (i). Check out the photos below!

Queens will feature Brooke Bloom (Off-Broadway: You Got Older; Film: She’s Lost Control), Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky (Broadway: You Can’t Take It With You; TV: “Veep,” “Smoke,” “Inventing Anna,”), Sharlene Cruz (Off-Broadway: Martyna Majok’s Sanctuary City; TV: “In the Summers,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Flatbush Misdemeanors”), Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway: Reasons to be Pretty; Off-Broadway: Pre-Existing Condition; TV: “Sneaky Pete,” “Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Broadway: Into the Woods; TV: “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Nadine Malouf (Off-Broadway: Grief Motel, A Bright Room Called Day; Film: American Insurrection), Andrea Syglowski (Off-Broadway: Brooklyn Laundry at MTC, Amerikin; TV: “Evil,” “New Amsterdam,” “Blue Bloods,” ), and Nicole Villamil (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Wolf Play, Merry Me; TV: “New Amsterdam,” “The Last O.G.”).

From Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok comes an epic drama about hunting for the American Dream, finding family, and facing the ghosts you left behind. In an illegal basement apartment in Queens, multiple generations of immigrant women fight to launch a new life. But when a young Ukrainian woman comes searching for the mother who abandoned her years ago, she forces a reckoning with the impossible choices the women made to survive. Directed by Trip Cullman, Queens chronicles the strivers who sacrificed whole worlds for the chance at something remarkable.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas