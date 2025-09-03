Complete Cast Set for Rajiv Joseph's ARCHDUKE at Roundabout

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast for the New York premiere of Archduke by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Tony and Obie Award-winner Darko Tresnjak.

Archduke will feature Jake Berne as “Gavrilo”, Tony Award-nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Sladjana”, Adrien Rolet as “Trifko” and Jason Sanchez as “Nedeljko”. They join previously announced Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page as “Dragutin ‘Apis’ Dimitrijevic”. Celeste Ciulla, Tom Holcomb, Evan Paul Silverstein round out the cast as the understudies.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award-nominee Alexander Dodge (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder; RTC: I Need That), costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby; A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder; RTC: Pirates! The Penzance Musical), lighting design by Matthew Richards (Ann; Rock & Roll Man), sound design by Drama Desk Award-winner Jane Shaw (RTC: The Wanderers; I Was Most Alive With You), hair, wig & make-up design by Drama Desk Award-nominee Tom Watson (Ragtime, Just In Time, The Great Society) and fight direction by Rocio Mendez (The Great Gatsby, Merrily We Roll Along).

This darkly comic and unexpectedly human take rewinds history to reveal the fateful journey of Gavrilo Princip—best remembered as Archduke Franz Ferdinand’s assassin—and his fellow revolutionaries in a new light. Here, we see the late teens not as hardened killers, but as a ragtag group of dreamers swept up in forces beyond their control, and in dire need of a sandwich. With razor-sharp humor, gripping tension, and an irreverence that keeps you on your toes, Archduke transforms a pivotal moment in world history into an electrifying theatrical experience—one that feels unexpectedly urgent and strikingly relevant in an era of disillusioned young men searching for purpose.

Archduke will begin previews on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and open officially on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 21, 2025.