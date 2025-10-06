LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD Launches Lottery and Rush Policies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of their first performance on Broadway tomorrow evening, Little Bear Ridge Road, the new play by Samuel D. Hunter starring Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, announced digital rush and lottery policies for the show's 19-week run at the Booth Theatre (222 W 45th St). With direction by Joe Mantello, Little Bear Ridge Road will officially open on Thursday, October 30.

Lottery

Entries for Little Bear Ridge Road digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, via rush.telecharge.com and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Digital Rush

Little Bear Ridge Road's digital rush begins at 11 AM the day of the performance via rush.telecharge.com. More tickets may become available throughout the day. Rush ends 30 minutes before curtain. One person may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

About Little Bear Ridge Road

Rounding out the company from the initial run at Steppenwolf Theatre are John Drea as ‘James' and Meighan Gerachis as ‘Paulette.' Understudies for the production include Jack Ball, Mary Beth Fisher, and Aubie Merrylees.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

On the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town, a razor-tongued aunt and her long-estranged nephew find themselves suddenly back in each other's orbit—two lonely souls with a crumbling house to sell and a tangled history to unravel. Bitingly funny and quietly explosive, Little Bear Ridge Road is a sharply etched portrait of two people reaching across emotional galaxies—searching for meaning and fumbling toward connection, even as they fear it might swallow them whole. In this piercing and profound new play, the void is vast, the stars are indifferent, and love—messy, human, and hard-won—might be the only thing tethering us to Earth.

Little Bear Ridge Road is produced on Broadway by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller.