Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from February 2026

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this February 2026 edition, an unusual spotlight falls on Washington, DC, where three of our top headlines originate - a rarity for this roundup, but a reflection of an especially consequential month in the nation’s capital. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, the arts scene in DC finds itself at the center of major conversations, from headlines about the renaming of the Kennedy Center Honors and layoffs affecting theater coverage at The Washington Post to artists gathering for the First Amendment Troop’s ResistDance performance. Plus, explore new interviews with industry voices, standout reviews from regional stages, performance videos from around the world, and major international headlines from across the BroadwayWorld.

Editor's Picks: Top News Stories

Video: ResistDance Honors Renée Good & Alex Pretti in DC Nicole Rosky | Washington, DC On President’s Day, the First Amendment Troop staged “ResistDance” - a tribute and act of artistic dissent - at the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Memorial. Watch the full performance in this video.

Washington Post Eliminates Chief Theater Critic Role Amid Mass Layoffs Joshua Wright | Washington, DC The Washington Post has laid off Chief Theater Critic Naveen Kumar as part of a sweeping staff reduction that has eliminated approximately one-third of the newspaper’s workforce.

Kennedy Center Honors to Be Renamed 'Trump Kennedy Center Honors' for 2026 Ceremony Sidney Paterra | Washington, DC The Kennedy Center Honors will be renamed the “Trump Kennedy Center Honors,” according to The New York Times. The ceremony will relocate during the Kennedy Center’s planned two-year renovation.

Interviews

Interview: Producer Mark Michelson on CHILDREN OF EDEN, Broadway Economics, & More Joshua Wright | Chicago Producer Mark Michelson opens up about the development of Children of Eden, Broadway’s economic barriers, the Chicago staged reading, casting the concert, and plans to rethink theatre’s financial future.

Interview: Director Barry Pearl of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Shari Barrett | Los Angeles I spoke with Director Barry Pearl about taking on I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, his vision for the production, and how he plans to direct only four actors into 40 characters.

Interview: Guillermo Cienfuegos And Ann Noble of RICHARD III at A Noise Within Shari Barrett | Los Angeles Here's my interview with director Guillermo Cienfuegos and Richard III star Ann Noble about their vision for the production.

Interview: Tamara Kangas Erickson of GUY'S AND DOLLS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul In 1986, Tamara Erickson was just nine years old when she appeared on the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres stage as Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music—the second child from the left, brimming with confidence and joy. At the time, no one could have predicted that this young performer would one day help lead the very theatre where her journey began.

Interview: Theatre Life with Susan Jaffe Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC Today’s subject Susan Jaffe is currently living her theatre and dance lives as the Artistic Director of One the country’ finest dance companies American Ballet Theatre (ABT). She assumed the post in December of 2022. ABT is coming to town this week for a weeklong engagement of the Christopher Wheeldon choreographed The Winter’s Tale. The show performs in the Opera House at Kennedy Center from February 11th through 15th.

Reviews

Review: NEWSIES at The Argyle Theatre Sam Desmond | Long Island A musical forged in ambition of set, stage, and stamina, director Tommy Ranieri’s vision of a world only beginning to stand up for their rights was sprawling and spectacular. Unlike other versions of “Newsies,” Rainieri’s production had a maturity that touched the cast’s characters to truly feel they deserved better than the circumstances they were backed into.

Review: AMADEUS at Pasadena Playhouse Andrew Child | Los Angeles Director Darko Tresnjak has crafted a visually-appealing world that unfortunately reduces the action of the play to broad strokes enacted in a toy theatre.

Review: HEDDA GABLER at The Old Globe ErinMarie Reiter | San Diego “Hedda Gabler” by Henrik Ibsen, now given a taut new version by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed with precision by Barry Edelstein at The Old Globe, stars Katie Holmes in the title role through March 15th.

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CHEZ JOEY at Arena Stage Joshua Wright | Washington, DC Chez Joey is now running at Arena Stage through March 15th, 2026. What did the critics have to say? Read all the reviews.

Videos

Video: COME FROM AWAY at Paper Mill Playhouse Joshua Wright | New Jersey Get a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's production of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away. Check out all-new video of the production.

Video: Trump-Inspired Opera MONSTER'S PARADISE at The Hamburg State Opera Joshua Wright | Opera Get a first look at Hamburg State Opera's world premiere of Monster's Paradise, a new opera by Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth with a German-language libretto by Nobel Prize-winning author Elfriede Jelinek.

Video: THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour First Look Joshua Wright | Philadelphia BroadwayWorld has a first look at the North American Tour of The Outsiders. Check out all-new video of the touring cast in action.

Photos/Video: A CHORUS LINE in Rehearsal in the Philippines Stephi Wild | Philippines BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look inside rehearsal for the upcoming production of A Chorus Line in the Philippines. Check out the photos and video and learn more here!

Photos

Photos: NEWSIES Opens at The Argyle Theatre Genevieve Rafter Keddy | Long Island Check out photos from opening night for Newsies at the Argyle Theatre, which runs now through March 22 and starring Mason Ballard and Cara Rose DiPietro.