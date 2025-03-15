Playlist: Broadway Songs About the Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Smash will open on Broadway on April 10 at the Imperial Theatre.

Earlier this week, previews began for Smash- the very meta Broadway musical about the making of a Broadway musical. What better way to celebrate its arrival than with songs from musicals about musicals? Sing out (Louise) about the business we call 'show' with fifty songs that celebrate the magic of theatre, the roar of the greasepaint, and the smell of the crowd.

In Smash, get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.

