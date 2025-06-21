Playlist: 50 Broadway Songs All About Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It may be too darn hot, but all of the calor (calor!) means that summertime has arrived! Before the summer ends, BroadwayWorld wants you to bust out all over and have those simple joys where the livin' is easy.

We've rounded up 50 Broadway songs to take your summer to the next level. Enjoy showtunes about soaking up the sun, basking in the heat, leaving for vacation, enjoying the beach, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about summer stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Don't forget to get acquainted with the Tony-nominated music of 2025 and celebrate Pride!