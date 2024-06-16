TONY AWARDS WINNERS - RESULTS UPDATED LIVE! See the complete list!

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air tonight at 8pm (CBS/Paramount+).

By: Jun. 16, 2024
The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you to the red carpet for a look at all of the stars (and what they're wearing)! Check back all night long for updates.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen

Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf
Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf

Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf
Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf

Bekah Brunstetter
Bekah Brunstetter

Bekah Brunstetter
Bekah Brunstetter

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson
Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson
Ingrid Michaelson

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Audrey Trullinger
Audrey Trullinger

Audrey Trullinger
Audrey Trullinger

Zachariah Porter
Zachariah Porter

Zachariah Porter
Zachariah Porter

Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Carter Kench
Carter Kench

Carter Kench
Carter Kench

Alana Lintao
Alana Lintao

Nene La Shiro
Nene La Shiro

Nene La Shiro
Nene La Shiro

Reece Feldman
Reece Feldman

Reece Feldman
Reece Feldman

Riccardo Hernandez
Riccardo Hernandez

Riccardo Hernandez
Riccardo Hernandez

Kai Harada and Amanda Joos
Kai Harada and Amanda Joos

Kai Harada and Amanda Joos
Kai Harada and Amanda Joos

Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine
Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine

Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine
Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine

Lila Neugebauer
Lila Neugebauer

Lila Neugebauer
Lila Neugebauer

Jason Kindt
Jason Kindt

Jason Kindt
Jason Kindt

C. Jay Philip
C. Jay Philip

C. Jay Philip
C. Jay Philip

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys and family
Alicia Keys and family

Alicia Keys and family
Alicia Keys and family

Alicia Keys and family
Alicia Keys and family

Alicia Keys and family
Alicia Keys and family

Jason Laks
Jason Laks

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck
Justin Peck

Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee
Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee

Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee
Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee

Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad
Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad

Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad
Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad

Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald
Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald

Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald
Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald

Rick Kuperman
Rick Kuperman

Rick Kuperman
Rick Kuperman

Jeff Kuperman
Jeff Kuperman

Jeff Kuperman
Jeff Kuperman

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman

Takeshi Kata and Valerie Green
Takeshi Kata and Valerie Green

Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley
Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley

Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley
Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley

Genevieve Angleson and David Korins
Genevieve Angleson and David Korins

Genevieve Angleson and David Korins
Genevieve Angleson and David Korins

David Korins
David Korins

Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart
Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart

Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart
Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart

Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright
Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright

Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright
Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright

Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey
Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey

Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey
Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey

Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere
Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere

Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere
Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere

Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice
Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice

Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice
Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice

Krisin Caskey
Krisin Caskey

Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard
Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard

Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard
Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard

Bray Poor and Will Pickens
Bray Poor and Will Pickens

David Adjmi
David Adjmi

David Adjmi
David Adjmi

David Adjmi
David Adjmi

Will Butler and Jenny Shore
Will Butler and Jenny Shore

Will Butler and Jenny Shore
Will Butler and Jenny Shore

Amith Chandrashaker and Amber Chandrashaker
Amith Chandrashaker and Amber Chandrashaker

Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith
Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith

Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith
Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith

Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh
Jocelyn Bioh

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth

Nikiya Mathis
Nikiya Mathis

Nikiya Mathis
Nikiya Mathis

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon
Kenny Leon

Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring
Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring

Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring
Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Shaina Taub
Shaina Taub

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman
Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman
Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman

Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman
Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman

Emilio Sosa
Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa
Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa
Emilio Sosa

Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo
Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo

Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo
Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo

Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo
Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo

Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo
Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo

Danya Taymor
Danya Taymor

Danya Taymor
Danya Taymor

Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert

Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert

Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert

Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros
Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros

Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros
Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros

Vanessa Bell Calloway
Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway
Vanessa Bell Calloway

Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims

Maechi Aharanwa
Maechi Aharanwa

Maechi Aharanwa
Maechi Aharanwa

Justin Levine
Justin Levine

Justin Levine
Justin Levine

Justin Levine
Justin Levine

Adam Rapp
Adam Rapp

Adam Rapp
Adam Rapp

Adam Rapp
Adam Rapp

JOanathan Clay and Michelle Clay
JOanathan Clay and Michelle Clay

Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Zach Chance and Grace Herr

Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Zach Chance and Grace Herr

Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Zach Chance and Grace Herr

Betsey Aidem
Betsey Aidem

Betsey Aidem
Betsey Aidem

Betsey Aidem
Betsey Aidem

Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason
Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason

Hasna Muhammed, Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis
Hasna Muhammed, Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis

Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin
Skylar Astin

Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia

Gregg Edelman
Gregg Edelman

Gregg Edelman
Gregg Edelman

Gregg Edelman
Gregg Edelman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila
Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila

Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila
Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila

Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak

Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak

David Zinn
David Zinn

David Zinn
David Zinn

David Zinn
David Zinn

Brian MacDevitt and Sally Murphy
Brian MacDevitt and Sally Murphy

Ryan Rumery
Ryan Rumery

Ben Platt
Ben Platt

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington
Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington

Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington
Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington

Amber Iman
Amber Iman

Amber Iman
Amber Iman

S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant
S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant

Brody Grant
Brody Grant

S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant
S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant

S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant
S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant

Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan

Amy Ryan and family
Amy Ryan and family

Sami Kakoma
Sami Kakoma

Sami Kakoma
Sami Kakoma

Andrew Rannells and guest
Andrew Rannells and guest

Andrew Rannells and guest
Andrew Rannells and guest

Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson

Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein
Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein

Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein
Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein

Tom Scutt
Tom Scutt

Tom Scutt
Tom Scutt

Linda Cho and Fynn Cho
Linda Cho and Fynn Cho

Linda Cho and Fynn Cho
Linda Cho and Fynn Cho

Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack
Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack

Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack
Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack

Taylor Tomlinson
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson
Taylor Tomlinson

Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James

Brian d'Arcy James
Brian d'Arcy James

Ekin Su
Ekin Su

Ekin Su
Ekin Su

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell

Steven Skybell
Steven Skybell

Steven Sky
Steven Skybell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Steven Skybell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Steven Skybell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Nikki M. James

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Nikki M. James

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Nikki M. James

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Jill Furman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Jill Furman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Rachel Sussman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Rachel Sussman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Tom Pecinka

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Tom Pecinka

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Des McAnuff and Julia McAnuff

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Des McAnuff and Julia McAnuff

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Pete Townshend

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Pete Townshend

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Pete Townshend

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Lamar Richardson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Lamar Richardson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Roman Zaragoza and Hana Bookman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Brooke Shields

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Whitney White

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Whitney White

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
David I. Reynoso and Arturo Garcia Sierra

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
David I. Reynoso and Arturo Garcia Sierra

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Utkarsh Ambudkar

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Adam Blackstone

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Adam Blackstone

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Kara Young and father

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Kara Young and father

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Kara Young

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Andrew Lippa and Rachel Routh

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Andrew Lippa and Rachel Routh

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Camille A. Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Gayle Rankin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Gayle Rankin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
dots

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
dots

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Audra McDonald

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Audra McDonald

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Enver Chakartash

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Enver Chakartash

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Enver Chakartash and Edward Sean Bailey

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Enver Chakartash and Edward Sean Bailey

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Will Brill and Talene Monahon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Will Brill and Talene Monahon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Will Brill

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Will Brill

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Joshua Harmon and Nick Kopple-Perry

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Joshua Harmon and Nick Kopple-Perry

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
George C. Wolfe

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
George C. Wolfe

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
George C. Wolfe and guests

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Michael Greif and Shon Keane

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Michael Greif and Shon Keane

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
M.L. Dogo, HR Montgomery

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
M.L. Dogo, HR Montgomery

Ana Villafane

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Ana Villafane

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Anthony Ramos

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Anthony Ramos

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Ashley Park

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Ashley Park

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
James L. Nederlander and family

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Michael Stuhlbarg

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Brandon Victor Dixon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Graham Campbell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Alyssa Emily Marvin, Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Graham Campbell

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
William Jackson Harper

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
William Jackson Harper

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
William Jackson Harper

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Natalie Gold

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Natalie Gold

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Corey Stoll

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Corey Stoll

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Aaron Lazar

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Corey Cott and Casey Cott

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Maleah Joi Moon

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Sarah Paulson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Sarah Paulson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Eden Espinosa and Matt Gould

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards
Eden Espinosa








Videos