 Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you to the red carpet for a look at all of the stars (and what they're wearing)! Check back all night long for updates.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Erich Bergen



Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf



Bekah Brunstetter



Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson



Ingrid Michaelson



Ariana DeBose



Audrey Trullinger



Zachariah Porter



Tyler Joseph Ellis



Carter Kench



Alana Lintao



Nene La Shiro



Reece Feldman



Riccardo Hernandez



Kai Harada and Amanda Joos



Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine



Lila Neugebauer



Jason Kindt



C. Jay Philip



Alicia Keys



Alicia Keys and family



Jason Laks



Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado



Justin Peck



Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee



Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad



Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald



Rick Kuperman



Jeff Kuperman



Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman



Takeshi Kata and Valerie Green



Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley



Genevieve Angleson and David Korins



David Korins



Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart



Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright



Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey



Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere



Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice



Krisin Caskey



Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard



Bray Poor and Will Pickens



David Adjmi



Will Butler and Jenny Shore



Amith Chandrashaker and Amber Chandrashaker



Jocelyn Bioh and Austin Smith



Jocelyn Bioh



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Nikiya Mathis



Julianne Hough



Kenny Leon



Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring



Shaina Taub



Leigh Silverman



Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman



Emilio Sosa



Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo



Danya Taymor



Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert



Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros



Vanessa Bell Calloway



Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims



Maechi Aharanwa



Justin Levine



Adam Rapp



JOanathan Clay and Michelle Clay



Zach Chance and Grace Herr



Betsey Aidem



Jack O'Brien and Marsha Mason



Hasna Muhammed, Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis



Skylar Astin



Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia



Gregg Edelman



Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila



Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak



David Zinn



Brian MacDevitt and Sally Murphy



Ryan Rumery



Ben Platt



Noah Galvin and Ben Platt



Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington



Amber Iman



S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant



Brody Grant



Amy Ryan



Amy Ryan and family



Sami Kakoma



Andrew Rannells and guest



Danai Gurira



Eddie Redmayne



Patrick Wilson



Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein



Tom Scutt



Linda Cho and Fynn Cho



Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack



Taylor Tomlinson



Brian d'Arcy James



Ekin Su



Anna Wintour



Paul Tazewell



Steven Skybell



Nikki M. James



Jill Furman



Rachel Sussman



Tom Pecinka



Des McAnuff and Julia McAnuff



Pete Townshend



Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods



Lamar Richardson



Roman Zaragoza and Hana Bookman



Brooke Shields



Whitney White



David I. Reynoso and Arturo Garcia Sierra



Utkarsh Ambudkar



Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone



Adam Blackstone



Kara Young and father



Kara Young



Andrew Lippa and Rachel Routh



Camille A. Brown



Bebe Neuwirth



Gayle Rankin



dots



Audra McDonald



Enver Chakartash



Enver Chakartash and Edward Sean Bailey



Will Brill and Talene Monahon



Will Brill



Joshua Harmon and Nick Kopple-Perry



George C. Wolfe



George C. Wolfe and guests



Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch



Michael Greif and Shon Keane



M.L. Dogo, HR Montgomery



Ana Villafane



Anthony Ramos



Ashley Park



James L. Nederlander and family



Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett



Brandon Victor Dixon



Michael Stuhlbarg



Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Graham Campbell



William Jackson Harper



Maleah Joi Moon



Natalie Gold



Corey Stoll



Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson



Aaron Lazar



Corey Cott and Casey Cott



Maleah Joi Moon



Sarah Paulson



Eden Espinosa and Matt Gould



Eden Espinosa