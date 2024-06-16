 Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air tonight at 8pm (CBS/Paramount+).
The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.
We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, interviews with the winners, and more!
For now, we're taking you to the red carpet for a look at all of the stars (and what they're wearing)! Check back all night long for updates.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Orin Wolf and Shiri Wolf
Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson
Audrey Trullinger
Zachariah Porter
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Carter Kench
Alana Lintao
Nene La Shiro
Reece Feldman
Kai Harada and Amanda Joos
Lila Neugebauer and Kevin Devine
Jason Kindt
C. Jay Philip
Alicia Keys and family
Alicia Keys and family
Jason Laks
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Timo Andres and Diya Banerjee
Brandon Stirling Baker and Libby Stadstad
Jessica Stone and Christopher Fitzgerald
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
Takeshi Kata and Valerie Green
Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley
Genevieve Angleson and David Korins
Daniel Aukin and E. Lockhart
Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright
Jiyoun Chang and Eva Starkey
Krisin Caskey and Tom Lamere
Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice
Krisin Caskey
Cody Spencer and Victoria Bullard
Will Butler and Jenny Shore
Amith Chandrashaker and Amber Chandrashaker
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring
Leigh Silverman and Les Silverman
Cayetana Guillen- Cuervo
Danya Taymor and Gabriel Ebert
Heather Hitchens and Felix Cisneros
Vanessa Bell Calloway
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims
JOanathan Clay and Michelle Clay
Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Betsey Aidem
Hasna Muhammed, Nora Davis Day, Guy Davis
Hunter Arnold and Jason Squatriglia
Shana Carroll and Satie Soldevila
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak
Brian MacDevitt and Sally Murphy
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington
Amber Iman
S.E. Hinton, Brody Grant
Brody Grant
Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan and family
Sami Kakoma
Andrew Rannells and guest
Danai Gurira
Eddie Redmayne
Patrick Wilson
Tom Scutt and Jordan Fein
Linda Cho and Fynn Cho
Colleen Jennings- Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack
Taylor Tomlinson
Brian d'Arcy James
Ekin Su
Anna Wintour
Paul Tazewell
Steven Skybell
Nikki M. James
Jill Furman
Rachel Sussman
Tom Pecinka
Des McAnuff and Julia McAnuff
Pete Townshend
Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods
Lamar Richardson
Roman Zaragoza and Hana Bookman
Brooke Shields
Whitney White
David I. Reynoso and Arturo Garcia Sierra
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Blackstone
Kara Young and father
Andrew Lippa and Rachel Routh
Camille A. Brown
Bebe Neuwirth
Gayle Rankin
dots
Audra McDonald
Enver Chakartash
Enver Chakartash and Edward Sean Bailey
Will Brill and Talene Monahon
Joshua Harmon and Nick Kopple-Perry
George C. Wolfe
George C. Wolfe and guests
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch
Michael Greif and Shon Keane
M.L. Dogo, HR Montgomery
James L. Nederlander and family
Jay O. Sanders and Maryann Plunkett
Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Graham Campbell
Alyssa Emily Marvin, Ella Beatty, Michael Esper, Graham Campbell
William Jackson Harper
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson
Corey Cott and Casey Cott
