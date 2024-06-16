Photos: Backstage with the 2024 Tony Awards Winners

Winners include Shaina Taub, Justin Peck, Dede Ayite, and more.
This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners!
BroadwayWorld is backstage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the 77th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.
We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!
View a full list of winners and check back for updates!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Merrily We Roll Along Producing team
Holland Taylor and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins
Sarah Paulson and and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins
Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff
David Adjmi and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins
Stereophonic team
Alex Edelman and Daniel Radcliffe
Nikiya Mathis
Billy Porter
Nikiya MathisNikiya Mathis
Wilma Theatre Company
George C. Wolfe
Jason Kindt
Dede Ayite
Videos