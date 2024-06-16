THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Photos: Backstage with the 2024 Tony Awards Winners

Winners include Shaina Taub, Justin Peck, Dede Ayite, and more.

By: Jun. 16, 2024
This morning they were just nominees, but tonight... they're winners!

BroadwayWorld is backstage at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the 77th Annual Tony Awards and we're bringing you live photos of tonight's winners.

View a full list of winners and check back for updates!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Maleah Joi Moon

Maleah Joi Moon

Merrily We Roll Along Producing team

Holland Taylor and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins

Sarah Paulson and and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Sarah Paulson and Jonathan Groff

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

David Adjmi and Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins

Kara Young

Kara Young

David Adjmi

Will Brill

Daniel Aukin

Will Brill

Will Brill

Stereophonic team

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis

Jeremy Strong

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Kecia Lewis

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe

Alex Edelman and Daniel Radcliffe

Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman

Dede Ayite




