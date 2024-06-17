Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2024 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16.

Check out our full list of winners here.

If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!

Performances at this year's Tony Awards included Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, performed the 'In Memoriam' segment.

BroadwayWorld was also bringing live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room. Check BroadwayWorld for all of your Tony Awards coverage and updates!

Ariana DeBose - Opening Number

Hell's Kitchen

The Who's Tommy

Water For Elephants

Merrily We Roll Along

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Illinoise

Stereophonic

The Outsiders

Suffs

Chita Rivera Tribute

Nicole Scherzinger - In Memoriam