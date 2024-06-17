Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2024 Tony Awards

Performances included Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, and more!
The 77th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 16.
If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!
Performances at this year's Tony Awards included Stereophonic, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Merrily We Roll Along, Suffs, The Outsiders, The Who’s Tommy and Water for Elephants. Additionally, Nicole Scherzinger, who will make her Broadway debut next season in Sunset Boulevard, performed the 'In Memoriam' segment.
BroadwayWorld was also bringing live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and interviews from the winners' room. Check BroadwayWorld for all of your Tony Awards coverage and updates!
Videos