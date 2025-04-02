Tickets Now on Sale for the 78th Annual Tony Awards Hosted by Cynthia Erivo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A limited number of tickets for The 78th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. This year’s event will return to Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcasting LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*. Learn more about the 2025 Tony Awards and mark your calendar for awards season.

The ceremony, which will honor the artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season, will be hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards will be announced on Thursday, May 1. Ticket prices begin at $595 for seats in the second and third mezzanines and are available for purchase now.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.