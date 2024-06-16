2024 Tony Awards Winners - The Full List

Check out the complete list of winners from the 77th Annual Tony Awards.
The 77th Annual Tony Awards were a smashing success with The Outsiders and Stereophonic taking home the top prizes of Best Play and Best Musical. Find out who else took home honors with the full list of winners below!
Jack O’Brien and George C. Wolfe each received the 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Billy Porter received the 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Wendall K. Harrington, Colleen Jennings-Roggernsack, Judith O. Rubin, the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Friedman Health Center have received 2024 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. Special Tony Awards have gone to Alex Edelman, Abe Jacob and Nikiya Mathis.
Hell's Kitchen Kristoffer Diaz
The Notebook Bekah Brunstetter
The Outsiders Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
**WINNER** Suffs Shaina Taub
Water for Elephants Rick Elice
Days of Wine and Roses Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
Here Lies Love Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim Lyrics: David Byrne
The Outsiders Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Stereophonic Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
**WINNER** Suffs Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
**WINNER** Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
**WINNER** Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
**WINNER** Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
**WINNER** Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
**WINNER** Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
**WINNER** Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
**WINNER** Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
**WINNER** Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
**WINNER** David Zinn, Stereophonic
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
**WINNER** Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
**WINNER** Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
**WINNER** Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
**WINNER** Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
**WINNER** Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
**WINNER** Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
**WINNER** Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
**WINNER** Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
**WINNER** Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
**WINNER** Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Timo Andres, Illinoise
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
**WINNER** Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Author: Jocelyn Bioh
Mary Jane, Author: Amy Herzog
Mother Play, Author: Paula Vogel
Prayer for the French Republic, Author: Joshua Harmon
**WINNER** Stereophonic, Author: David Adjmi
Hell's Kitchen
Illinoise
**WINNER** The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
**WINNER** Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
**WINNER** Merrily We Roll Along
The Who's Tommy
Stereophonic: 5 wins
The Outsiders: 4 wins
Hell’s Kitchen: 2 wins
Merrily We Roll Along: 4 wins
Appropriate: 2 wins
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch: 1 win
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club: 1 win
The Great Gatsby: 1 win
Illinoise: 1 win
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding: 1 win
Suffs: 2 wins
