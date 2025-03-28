OH, MARY, LEMPICKA, & More Win GLAAD Media Awards- Full List of Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Oh, Mary and Lempicka, along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Agatha All Along, and more have received GLAAD Media Awards. Additionally, Cynthia Erivo received the iconic Stephen F. Kolzak award. The 36th GLAAD Media Awards ceremony, hosted by Michael Urie, will stream on Hulu beginning Saturday, April 12.

Last night, the casts of 9-11 Lone Star, Agatha All Along, The Groomsmen: Second Chances, Hacks, and RuPaul’s Drag Race all accepted awards in their respective categories.

Doechii accepted a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist, Harper Steele accepted a GLAAD Media Award in Outstanding Documentary for Will & Harper, Keke Palmer accepted a GLAAD Media Award in Outstanding Podcast for “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” Nava Mau accepted a GLAAD Media Award in Outstanding Series - Limited/Anthology for Baby Reindeer. Check out the full list of winners below!

36th GLAAD Media Awards Winners

Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks (Max)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Outstanding New Series

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

The Groomsmen: Second Chances (Hallmark)

Outstanding Music Artist

Doechii, Alligator Bites Never Heal (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Podcast

Baby, This is Keke Palmer (Wondery)

Outstanding Documentary

Will & Harper (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Outstanding Film – Wide Theatrical Release

My Old Ass (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Film – Limited Theatrical Release

Crossing (MUBI)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Live Action

Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film – Animated

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Durand Bernarr (DSing Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production (TIE)

Lempicka, book by Carson Kreitzer, Matt Gould, music by Matt Gould, lyrics by Carson Kreitzer AND Oh, Mary!, by Cole Escola

Outstanding Video Game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (BioWare / Electronic Arts)

Outstanding Comic Book

Suicide Squad: Dream Team, by Nicole Maines, Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, José Luís, Adriano Di Benedetto, Adriano Lucas, Becca Carey (DC Comics)

Outstanding Original Graphic Novel/Anthology

Becoming Who We Are: Real Stories About Growing Up Trans, [anthology] (A Wave Blue World)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Elliot Page Talks Season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Fighting Anti-LGBTQ Legislation” The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Big Gay Football” CBS Sports (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form

“The Life and Death of Blaze Bernstein” 48 Hours (CBS)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special

“Sarah McBride reflects on Becoming First Openly Transgender Person Elected To Congress” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

Outstanding Print Article

“‘Changing The Narrative’: Advocates Fight HIV Stigma in Dallas’ Latino Community” by Abraham Nudelstejer (The Dallas Morning News)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“Friends Remember Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Student Who Died After School Fight, as ‘Fiery Kid'” by Jo Yurcaba (NBCNews.com)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia

“Rainbow Girls: 10 Years of Protection and Prejudice” The Picture Show (NPR.org)

Outstanding Independent Journalism

The 19th