Photos: 2025 Tony Awards- Stars Walk the Red Carpet

The 78th Annual Tony Awards kick off at 8pm ET. The Tony Awards: Act One begin at 6:40pm.
The stars are aligning at Rockefeller Center! That's where the best of Broadway comes together today to walk the red carpet ahead of the 78th Annual Tony Awards- the biggest celebration in the American theatre. BroadwayWorld of course will be on hand at Radio City Music Hall all night to keep you up to speed on what's going on onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes!
Check out all of the the red carpet looks below and check back as we add more throughout the night and tune in to our Instagram stories for live updates from the carpet!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
James L. Nederlander and family
Feliz Hagan
Feliz Hagan
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen
Ruey Horng Sun
Kip Williams
Tala Ashe
Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Sanaz Toossi
Sanaz Toossi
Jen Silverman and Dane Laffrey
Clint Ramos
Clint Ramos
Knud Adams
Knud Adams
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Kimberly Belflower
Kimberly Belflower
Danya Taymor
Danya Taymor
Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor
Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor
Gabriel Ebert
Joshua Bergasse
Joshua Bergasse
Jamie Lloyd
Jamie Lloyd
Will Aronson, Hue Park
Will Aronson, Hue Park
Marjan Neshat
Marjan Neshat
Megan Hilty
Julia Knitel
Julia Knitel
Andrew Durand
Andrew Durand
Jeb Brown
Victoria Clark
Victoria Clark
Cole Escola
brooke Shields
Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison
Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Tina Landau
Tina Landau
Lear DeBessonet
Lear DeBessonet
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Noel Carey
Noel Carey
Joy Woods
Joy Woods
Max Clayton
Max Clayton
Christopher Gattelli
Christopher Gattelli
Francis Jue
Francis Jue
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
Darren Criss
Darren Criss
Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit
Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Nicholas Christopher
Nicholas Christopher
Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit
Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit
Auliʻi Cravalho
Auliʻi Cravalho
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Javier Munoz
Javier Munoz
Javier Munoz, Phillipa Soo
Tom Francis
Tom Francis
Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald
Will Swenson, Audra McDonald
Will Swenson
Will Swenson
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough
Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell
Buena Vista Social Club band
Andy Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler
Andy Blankenbuehler
Laura Donnelly
Laura Donnelly
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour
Jez Butterworth
Jez Butterworth
Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth
Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth
Marco Paguia
Jessica hecht
Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht
Rachel Bay Jones
Harry Lennix
Alana Arenas
Kelli O'Hara
Kelli O'Hara
Bob Odenkirk
Bob Odenkirk
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein
Fina Strazza
Fina Strazza
Ashley Spencer, Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo
Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Jordan Tyson
Jordan Tyson
Justina Machado
Justina Machado
LaChanze
LaChanze
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles
Sara Bareilles
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Amal Clooney, George Clooney
George Clooney
Luz Towns Miranda, Luis Miranda
Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
LaTanya Richardson Jackson
David Cromer
David Cromer
Glenn Davis
Ashley Longshore
Christian Siriano, Ashley Longshore
Stephanie Klemmons
Stephanie Klemmons
The Phantom
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Anthony Ramos and Renee Elise Goldsberry
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Daryl Roth
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Leigh Silverman David Henry Hwang
Joy Huerta
Yellow Face Team
Sasha Hutchings
Lia Vollack
Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs
Brenda Abbandandolo
Jennifer Simmard
Jennifer Simmard
Jennifer Simmard
Daniel Kulger
Daniel Kulger
Frank DiLella and Jessica Vosk
Mike Isaacson and Kwofe Coleman
Mike Isaacson and Kwofe Coleman
Chris Doll
Chris Doll
Leilani Green
Leilani Green
Shalom Blac
Shalom Blac
Mirta Miller
Mirta Miller
Fabiola Baglieri
Fabiola Baglieri
Jacob Rott
Jacob Rott
Nic Kaufmann
Nic Kaufmann
Benji Krol
Benji Krol
Haley Kalil
Haley Kalil
Ashley Gill, Grant Gibbs
Ashley Gill, Grant Gibbs
Anania Williams
Anania Williams
Mona Swain
Mona Swain
Eli Rallo
Eli Rallo
Jess Val Ortiz
Jess Val Ortiz
Gary Edwin Robinson
Gary Edwin Robinson
Carly Heitner
Carly Heitner
Marie Faustin
Kalen Allen
Kalen Allen
Paige Hyman
Paige Hyman
David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena
David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena
Videos