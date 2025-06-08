Photos: 2025 Tony Awards- Stars Walk the Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars are aligning at Rockefeller Center! That's where the best of Broadway comes together today to walk the red carpet ahead of the 78th Annual Tony Awards- the biggest celebration in the American theatre. BroadwayWorld of course will be on hand at Radio City Music Hall all night to keep you up to speed on what's going on onstage, backstage, and behind the scenes!

Check out all of the the red carpet looks below and check back as we add more throughout the night and tune in to our Instagram stories for live updates from the carpet!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Daryl Roth



Daryl Roth



Daryl Roth



Bryan Cranston



Cecily Strong



Cecily Strong



Charli D'Amelio



Charli D'Amelio



Gracie Lawrence



Danielle Brooks



Danielle Brooks



Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes



Amber Iman



Amber Iman



Adam Lambert



Adam Lambert



Taylor Trensch



Taylor Trensch



James L. Nederlander and family



James L. Nederlander



Louis McCartney



David Cumming



David Cumming



Nicole Scherzinger



Nicole Scherzinger



Nicole Scherzinger



Gracie Lawrence



Sarah Paulson



Gracie Lawrence



Sarah Paulson



Sarah Paulson



Jon Michael Hill



Jon Michael Hill



Feliz Hagan



Feliz Hagan



Zoe Roberts



Natasha Hodgson



Natasha Hodgson



Alex Edelman



Alex Edelman



Natalie Venetia Belcon



Natalie Venetia Belcon



Erika Henningsen



Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen



Kyle Selig



Kyle Selig



Brooks Ashmanskas



Brooks Ashmanskas



Jak Malone



Jak Malone



Helen J Shen



Helen J Shen



Sarah Snook



Sarah Snook



Tom Francis



Sarah Snook



Tom Francis



Kara Young



Kara Young



Ruey Horng Sun



Kip Williams



Tala Ashe



Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Sanaz Toossi



Sanaz Toossi



Jen Silverman and Dane Laffrey



Clint Ramos



Clint Ramos



Knud Adams



Knud Adams



Branden Jacobs-Jenkins



Branden Jacobs-Jenkins



Branden Jacobs-Jenkins



Kimberly Belflower



Kimberly Belflower



Danya Taymor



Danya Taymor



Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor



Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor



Gabriel Ebert



Joshua Bergasse



Joshua Bergasse



Jamie Lloyd



Jamie Lloyd



Will Aronson, Hue Park



Will Aronson, Hue Park



Marjan Neshat



Marjan Neshat



Megan Hilty



Julia Knitel



Julia Knitel



Andrew Durand



Andrew Durand



Jeb Brown



Victoria Clark



Victoria Clark



Cole Escola



brooke Shields



Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison



Drew Gehling and Julia Mattison



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Carrie Preston



Carrie Preston



Tina Landau



Tina Landau



Lear DeBessonet



Lear DeBessonet



Kristin Chenoweth



Kristin Chenoweth



Noel Carey



Noel Carey



Joy Woods



Joy Woods



Max Clayton



Max Clayton



Christopher Gattelli



Christopher Gattelli



Francis Jue



Francis Jue



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker



Brian Stokes Mitchell, Allyson Tucker



Darren Criss and Mia Swier



Darren Criss and Mia Swier



Darren Criss and Mia Swier



Darren Criss and Mia Swier



Darren Criss



Darren Criss



Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit



Ericka Hunter, Aaron Tveit



Lea Michele



Lea Michele



Nicholas Christopher



Nicholas Christopher



Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit



Nicholas Christopher, Lea Michele, Aaron Tveit



Auliʻi Cravalho



Auliʻi Cravalho



Phillipa Soo



Phillipa Soo



Javier Munoz



Javier Munoz



Javier Munoz, Phillipa Soo



Tom Francis



Tom Francis



Audra McDonald



Audra McDonald



Will Swenson, Audra McDonald



Will Swenson



Will Swenson



Julianne Hough



Julianne Hough



Paul Tazewell



Paul Tazewell



Buena Vista Social Club band



Andy Blankenbuehler



Andy Blankenbuehler



Andy Blankenbuehler



Laura Donnelly



Laura Donnelly



Anna Wintour



Anna Wintour



Jez Butterworth



Jez Butterworth



Lea Salonga



Lea Salonga



Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Richie Jackson, Jordan Roth



Marco Paguia



Jessica hecht



Jessica Hecht



Jessica Hecht



Rachel Bay Jones



Harry Lennix



Alana Arenas



Kelli O'Hara



Kelli O'Hara



Bob Odenkirk



Bob Odenkirk



Andrew Lloyd Webber



Harvey Fierstein



Harvey Fierstein



Fina Strazza



Fina Strazza



Ashley Spencer, Jeremy Jordan



Jeremy Jordan



Cynthia Erivo



Cynthia Erivo



Sadie Sink



Sadie Sink



Jonathan Groff



Jonathan Groff



Jordan Tyson



Jordan Tyson



Justina Machado



Justina Machado



LaChanze



LaChanze



Jasmine Amy Rogers



Jasmine Amy Rogers



Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett



Sara Bareilles



Sara Bareilles



Michelle Williams



Michelle Williams



Amal Clooney, George Clooney



George Clooney



Luz Towns Miranda, Luis Miranda



Vanessa Nadal, Lin-Manuel Miranda



Lin-Manuel Miranda



Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson



LaTanya Richardson Jackson



LaTanya Richardson Jackson



David Cromer



David Cromer



Glenn Davis



Ashley Longshore



Christian Siriano, Ashley Longshore



Christian Siriano



Christian Siriano



Neil Haskell



Neil Haskell



Morgan Marcell



Morgan Marcell



Stephanie Klemmons



Stephanie Klemmons



Morgan Marcell



Itamar Moses



Itamar Moses



The Phantom



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Anthony Ramos and Renee Elise Goldsberry



Anthony Ramos



Renee Elise Goldsberry



Okieriete Onaodowan



Okieriete Onaodowan



Sonia Friedman



Sonia Friedman



Daryl Roth



Lynne Meadow



Lynne Meadow



Camille A. Brown



Camille A. Brown



Camille A. Brown



Camille A. Brown



Jack Knowles,



Jack Knowles,



Stephanie Styles



Stephanie Styles



Tom Kirdahy



Tom Kirdahy



Leslie Odom Jr.



Leslie Odom Jr.



Michael Arden and Andy Mientus



Michael Arden



Daniel Dae Kim



Daniel Dae Kim



David Henry Hwang



Leigh Silverman David Henry Hwang



Joy Huerta



Yellow Face Team



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Jasmine Cephas Jones



Sasha Hutchings



Ronan Farrow



Mia Farrow



Mia Farrow



Mia Farrow



Rosie Perez, George C. Wolfe



George C. Wolfe



Rosie Perez



Betsy Struxness



Betsy Struxness



Ephraim Sykes



Ephraim Sykes



Seth Stewart



Seth Stewart



Jon Rua



Jon Rua



Ariana DeBose



Ariana DeBose and Tony Marion



Ariana DeBose



Thayne Jasperson



Christopher Jackson



Lia Vollack



Daveed Diggs



Daveed Diggs



Emmy Raver-Lampman



Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs



Andrew Chappelle



Andrew Chappelle



Miriam Buether



Miriam Buether



George Reeve



George Reeve



James Monroe Iglehart



James Monroe Iglehart



James Monroe Iglehart and



Brenda Abbandandolo



Jennifer Simmard



Jennifer Simmard



Jennifer Simmard



Roberta Pereira



Roberta Pereira

Daniel Kulger



Daniel Kulger



Natasha Katz



Natasha Katz



Sam Pinkleton



Sam Pinkleton



Frank DiLella



Frank DiLella



Keltie Knight



Keltie Knight



Frank DiLella and Jessica Vosk



Jessica Vosk



Jessica Vosk



Jonathan Spector



Jonathan Spector



Marg Horwell



Marg Horwell



Mike Isaacson and Kwofe Coleman



Mike Isaacson and Kwofe Coleman



Chris Doll



Chris Doll



Leilani Green



Leilani Green



Shalom Blac



Shalom Blac



Mirta Miller



Mirta Miller



Fabiola Baglieri



Fabiola Baglieri

Jacob Rott



Jacob Rott



Nic Kaufmann



Nic Kaufmann



Benji Krol

Benji Krol



Saheem Ali



Saheem Ali



Haley Kalil



Haley Kalil



Ashley Gill, Grant Gibbs



Ashley Gill, Grant Gibbs



Anania Williams



Anania Williams



Marco Pennette



Marco Pennette



Mona Swain



Mona Swain



Eli Rallo



Eli Rallo



Jess Val Ortiz



Jess Val Ortiz



Gary Edwin Robinson



Gary Edwin Robinson



Carly Heitner



Carly Heitner



Marie Faustin



Kalen Allen



Kalen Allen



Tom Felton



Tom Felton



Rachel Hauck



Rachel Hauck



Arnulfo Maldonado



Arnulfo Maldonado



Palmer Hefferan



Palmer Hefferan



Bonnie Milligan



Bonnie Milligan



Wendy Federman



Wendy Federman



Peter Hylenski



Peter Hylenski



Derek McLane



Derek McLane

Paige Hyman

Paige Hyman



Dan Amboyer



Dan Amboyer



Dan Amboyer



Dan Amboyer



David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena



David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena